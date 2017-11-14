Calgary police need your help to find an individual who may have information about the April 2016 homicide of 20-year-old Harsiman Birdi.

Police have released several images from CCTV obtained from a downtown fast food restaurant.

The person police would like to talk to is about 5’8” or about 172 centimetres tall and about 135 pounds or 61 kilograms with dark hair.

On Thursday, April 7, 2016; police were called to the 9700 block of Harvest Hills Link Northeast after a body was discovered lying in the alley.

Witnesses told police there was a disturbance in the alley and two vehicles drove off.

“We know people have information about this offense but for whatever reason they haven’t come forward,” says Staff Sgt. Colin Chisholm of the Calgary Police Service Homicide Unit. “We need those individuals to come forward to tell us more. We need to determine where the actual homicide took place.”

Investigators believe Birdi was in the downtown area with several other individuals, possibly as many as four, and at some point a homicide occurred and Birdi’s body was dumped in the northeast alley.

It’s believed the man police want to talk to maybe linked to a 1995 - 2004 grey Nissan Pathfinder with significant front end damage.

The second vehicle of interest is believed to be a brown 2002 - 2004 Chevrolet Venture.

“We’ve been working on this investigation since the day it occurred,” says Chisholm. “Now we’re at a point in our investigation where we know that releasing these images will help us further our investigation. We’ve tried other methods of trying to identify this individual we’re now asking the public to help us.”

Anyone with information about the individual or the vehicles is asked to contact the Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877, the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or calgarycrimestoppers.org