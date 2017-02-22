Four people have been arrested and face a collective 15 charges following a drug trafficking investigation that involved a highway traffic stop west of Lethbridge city limits.

On Monday, police officers stopped a previously identified suspect vehicle, a Nissan Rogue, travelling eastbound at a location on Highway 3 west of Lethbridge. A search of the SUV resulted in the location and seizure of illegal drugs. The driver of the vehicle, 38-year-old James Shaw of Lethbridge, was arrested.

Police suspect the SUV was used to transport drugs from Calgary to Lethbridge on a regular basis.

A second search was conducted at a home in the 1600 block of St. George Road North and additional drugs were seized.

In the searches of the SUV and the home, officers seized a combined:

1.6kg of marijuana

261g of methamphetamine

57g of cocaine

76g of cannabis resin

15g of psilocybin mushrooms

9g of heroin

$2,555 in cash

The total estimated street value of the seized drugs exceeds $55,000.

As a result of the two searches, police arrested and charged the following four suspects:

James Shaw, 38, of Lethbridge

Sharon Voyko, 25, of Lethbridge

Jadeyn Van Robaeys, 20, of Shaughnessy, Alberta

Katlyn Miller, 22, of Penticton, B.C.

Officials with the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) have not disclosed where the three female suspects were arrested.