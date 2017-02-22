Police intercept alleged courier transporting drugs from Calgary to Lethbridge
Drugs, cell phones and cash seized during the February 20 searches of an SUV on Highway 3 and a Lethbridge home (courtesy: ALERT)
Four people have been arrested and face a collective 15 charges following a drug trafficking investigation that involved a highway traffic stop west of Lethbridge city limits.
On Monday, police officers stopped a previously identified suspect vehicle, a Nissan Rogue, travelling eastbound at a location on Highway 3 west of Lethbridge. A search of the SUV resulted in the location and seizure of illegal drugs. The driver of the vehicle, 38-year-old James Shaw of Lethbridge, was arrested.
Police suspect the SUV was used to transport drugs from Calgary to Lethbridge on a regular basis.
A second search was conducted at a home in the 1600 block of St. George Road North and additional drugs were seized.
In the searches of the SUV and the home, officers seized a combined:
- 1.6kg of marijuana
- 261g of methamphetamine
- 57g of cocaine
- 76g of cannabis resin
- 15g of psilocybin mushrooms
- 9g of heroin
- $2,555 in cash
The total estimated street value of the seized drugs exceeds $55,000.
As a result of the two searches, police arrested and charged the following four suspects:
- James Shaw, 38, of Lethbridge
- Sharon Voyko, 25, of Lethbridge
- Jadeyn Van Robaeys, 20, of Shaughnessy, Alberta
- Katlyn Miller, 22, of Penticton, B.C.
Officials with the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) have not disclosed where the three female suspects were arrested.
