Four people have been arrested and face a collective 15 charges following a drug trafficking investigation that involved a highway traffic stop west of Lethbridge city limits.

On Monday, police officers stopped a previously identified suspect vehicle, a Nissan Rogue, travelling eastbound at a location on Highway 3 west of Lethbridge. A search of the SUV resulted in the location and seizure of illegal drugs. The driver of the vehicle, 38-year-old James Shaw of Lethbridge, was arrested.

Police suspect the SUV was used to transport drugs from Calgary to Lethbridge on a regular basis.

A second search was conducted at a home in the 1600 block of St. George Road North and additional drugs were seized.

In the searches of the SUV and the home, officers seized a combined:

  • 1.6kg of marijuana
  • 261g of methamphetamine
  • 57g of cocaine
  • 76g of cannabis resin
  • 15g of psilocybin mushrooms
  • 9g of heroin
  • $2,555 in cash

The total estimated street value of the seized drugs exceeds $55,000.

As a result of the two searches, police arrested and charged the following four suspects:

  • James Shaw, 38, of Lethbridge
  • Sharon Voyko, 25, of Lethbridge
  • Jadeyn Van Robaeys, 20, of Shaughnessy, Alberta
  • Katlyn Miller, 22, of Penticton, B.C.

Officials with the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) have not disclosed where the three female suspects were arrested.