The Homicide Unit is investigating after a man was found dead in the parking lot of a southwest apartment building on Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the 5700 block of 2 Street S.W. at around 10:00 a.m. for a check on welfare and found a man suffering from stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Doug Matheson lives across the street from the scene and says the police prescence is a bit concerning.

“We live in a big city and things happen all over the place but being so close to where I live, just across the street, you start to think about things. It is a little bit scary, yes,” he said.

Investigators are working to determine how the man died.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers through either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org