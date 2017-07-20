The caregivers of a young girl who was found out on the street alone in the Varsity area on Thursday morning have been located by police.

The child was found along the 3500 block of Varsity Drive N.W. at about 7:30 a.m.

Police put a call out to the public for information on the child but were able to locate the caregivers a few hours later.

The Child at Risk Response Team (CARRT) is investigating