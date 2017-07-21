Police release identity of man found dead at Okotoks construction site
Published Friday, July 21, 2017 12:59PM MDT
Last Updated Friday, July 21, 2017 1:32PM MDT
Calgary police have officially identified the victim of a murder who was discovered on a construction site south of the city this week.
Investigators say the man is 53-year-old Mohamed Jasim Al Aalak.
Police have already arrested and charged his 21-year-old son Zaineddin Al Aalak with second-degree murder in connection with the death.
They are still working to track the movements of the victim prior to his death at his son’s home in the 200 block of 30 Avenue S.E.
Anyone who may still have information that could assist with this investigation is asked to contact the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or the Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877. Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers through either of the following methods:
TALK: 1-800-222-8477
TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org
