Police search for man who may be posing as police officer
Police are searching for a suspect who may be posing as a police officer to commit robberies.
Published Wednesday, April 19, 2017 2:45PM MDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 19, 2017 5:08PM MDT
Police are looking for a man believed to be posing as an officer in connection to robberies in Calgary and Leduc.
Police were called to a business in the 800 block of 12 Avenue S.W. on the afternoon of March 25, 2017 for a report of a robbery.
It’s alleged that a man and woman arranged online to meet at the business, and when the man arrived, he opened his jacket to display a vest that read “POLICE” across the chest. He told the woman he was an officer and then stole her debit card, cell phone, laptop and cash before fleeing the scene.
On April 11, 2017, a different woman set up a meeting online with a man at a business in the 2500 block of 48 Avenue N.E. Upon arrival, the man flashed a vest that read “POLICE” on the chest and then placed the woman in handcuffs. He took her cell phone and some cash before removing the handcuffs and fleeing.
Both Calgary police and RCMP believe the suspect is the same person behind a similar incident in Leduc on March 26, 2017.
The man is described as:
- Possibly Middle Eastern descent
- 20 to 30-years-old
- Approximately 5’7” or 170 cm tall
- Slim to medium build
- Dressed in all black
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.
