Calgary police are looking for three men in connection to an armed robbery at a hemp shop in the city’s southeast last month.

Three masked men walked into Hempisphere, located at 5315 17 Avenue S.W., armed with handguns and a machete just before 9:00 p.m. on Friday January, 20 and demanded the keys to the safe.

One suspect held a gun to the store manager’s head while the other two went into the back and grabbed the clerk, forcing him to give up the keys.

The suspects ripped the phones out of the walls and forced the employees into a backroom while they looted the store.

They took some products and an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the scene.

Suspect 1 is described as:

Black male

Tall with a slim build

Wearing a grey hoodie, with a red scarf over his face, a brown belt, dark jeans and white runners

Suspect 2 is described as:

Male

Medium build

Wearing a white baseball hat, mirrored sunglasses, a blue sweatshirt, black gloves, black track pants, black dress shoes and a bandana over his face

The third suspect is described as:

Caucasian male

Short

Blonde hair

Wearing a black shirt with a hood under a grey hoodie, baggy grey sweatpants, black runners with white soles, blue latex gloves, sunglasses and a white bandana over his face

Anyone with information about the identity and location of these suspects is asked to contact the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously using any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

TEXT: tttTIPS to 274637