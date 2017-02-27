Police seek suspects in armed robbery of southeast headshop
Calgary police are looking for three men in connection to an armed robbery at a hemp shop in the city’s southeast last month.
Three masked men walked into Hempisphere, located at 5315 17 Avenue S.W., armed with handguns and a machete just before 9:00 p.m. on Friday January, 20 and demanded the keys to the safe.
One suspect held a gun to the store manager’s head while the other two went into the back and grabbed the clerk, forcing him to give up the keys.
The suspects ripped the phones out of the walls and forced the employees into a backroom while they looted the store.
They took some products and an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the scene.
Suspect 1 is described as:
- Black male
- Tall with a slim build
- Wearing a grey hoodie, with a red scarf over his face, a brown belt, dark jeans and white runners
Suspect 2 is described as:
- Male
- Medium build
- Wearing a white baseball hat, mirrored sunglasses, a blue sweatshirt, black gloves, black track pants, black dress shoes and a bandana over his face
The third suspect is described as:
- Caucasian male
- Short
- Blonde hair
- Wearing a black shirt with a hood under a grey hoodie, baggy grey sweatpants, black runners with white soles, blue latex gloves, sunglasses and a white bandana over his face
Anyone with information about the identity and location of these suspects is asked to contact the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously using any of the following methods:
TALK: 1-800-222-8477
TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org
TEXT: tttTIPS to 274637
