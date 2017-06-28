A man remains in hospital after he was shot while at a residence in the city’s southwest on Tuesday night and police are working to determine what led up to the incident.

Emergency crews were called to a building in the 1900 block of 11 Avenue SW just after 6:30 p.m. for reports that a man had been shot in one of the suites.

The man was located outside by EMS and was taken to hospital in life threatening condition. He has since been upgraded to stable condition.

Investigators have interviewed a number of witnesses; including one who went to the police station in Victoria Park.

Police believe three men fled the scene in a blue, 2017 Jeep Cherokee, which was later recovered in the downtown area.

Investigators are working to secure a warrant to search the vehicle and say the shooting was not a random incident.

So far, no one has been arrested in the case and a motive for the shooting in not known.

Anyone with information, who has not already spoken to police, is asked to call the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously using either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org