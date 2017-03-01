Premier Rachel Notley is in Washington this week and she will be meeting with the Trump administration later on Wednesday.

Her goal is to reinforce the value of cross border trade between Alberta and the U.S. amid talks of a future border tax.

She has been meeting with policy makers and advisors since her visit began on Sunday and says that the talks she’s had have been promising.

“They understand the very connected relationship between Canada and the United States and the fact that we are very integrated and that has developed over time and that is not something that simply can be disentangled very easily.”

Many experts are concerned about a possible border tax on energy exports to the U.S. They say it would hurt economies on both sides of the border.

Notley is the first Canadian premier to visit Washington since Trump took office last month.