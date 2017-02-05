A Calgary woman is hoping to get a lead on who stole dozens of collector dolls from her storage locker.

The theft left her without 36 rare Barbie dolls, which she has been collecting for most of her life.

“My mother and I started the collection about 30 years ago now, 35 year ago, something in that time frame, she bought me one special doll for Christmas, it was a holiday edition, and I don’t think we realized what would happen from there, but it just grew,” said Brandi Boothman.

The dolls represented cultures from around the world, and were still in their original packaging, increasing their value, which Boothman estimates is about $2,000.

But for her, the sentimental value of the dolls is much higher.

“It's emotional, it's tough to verbalize when someone violates you personally, I mean, I wish they had stolen something like a television or something that could be replaced, something that I have no emotional connection to,” she said.

All Boothman has left now are the empty totes the dolls were stored in, and she is hoping that by reporting the theft to police and the public, it will help her collection come back home.

“Perhaps they're not going to be able to sell them and get rid of them because of the awareness now and maybe they will be somewhere that someone will be able to find them, and that would be amazing if I could get them back,” she said.

Anyone with information on the theft should call police or Crime Stoppers.