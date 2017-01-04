RCMP arrest man in connection with pair of armed robberies in Okotoks
Published Wednesday, January 4, 2017 7:47AM MST
Okotoks RCMP says that charges are pending against a Turner Valley man in connection with a pair of armed robberies early Wednesday morning.
At 1:41 a.m., police were called to a 7/11 store on Elizabeth Street in downtown Okotoks after a man held up a clerk with a hunting knife.
A short time after responding to the call, police were notified about a second incident at another 7/11, this one on Milligan Drive in the northeast section of the town.
Police say witnesses in both incidents described a similar individual responsible for the crimes.
RCMP dispatched a dog team to assist in the search and soon found a man driving a silver Volkswagen Jetta nearby.
Adam Armstrong, of Turner Valley, was arrested and is now being held in Okotoks.
No one was hurt during the armed robberies.