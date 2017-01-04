Okotoks RCMP says that charges are pending against a Turner Valley man in connection with a pair of armed robberies early Wednesday morning.

At 1:41 a.m., police were called to a 7/11 store on Elizabeth Street in downtown Okotoks after a man held up a clerk with a hunting knife.

A short time after responding to the call, police were notified about a second incident at another 7/11, this one on Milligan Drive in the northeast section of the town.

Police say witnesses in both incidents described a similar individual responsible for the crimes.

RCMP dispatched a dog team to assist in the search and soon found a man driving a silver Volkswagen Jetta nearby.

Adam Armstrong, of Turner Valley, was arrested and is now being held in Okotoks.

No one was hurt during the armed robberies.