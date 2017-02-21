Airdrie RCMP need your help as they investigate a road rage incident involving a firearm near Balzac.

It happened on February 4th around 10:00 p.m. on Highway 566.

Police say a family was driving down the highway when a vehicle began taunting them by tailgating, varying speed and flashing the high beam lights.

Eventually both vehicles stopped and a man in the suspect vehicle pointed what appeared to be a firearm at the family.

The family left the scene and called police.

The suspect vehicle is described as a newer model white sedan, possibly a Ford Taurus.

The vehicle was last seen driving at a high rate of speed eastbound on Highway 566.

There were at least two occupants in the suspect vehicle but there is only a description for the male driver.

  •       Darker complexion
  •        In his 40's
  •        Little black moustache
  •        Indented cheeks
  •        Mole on his left cheek
  •       Wearing black ball cap 

RCMP ask anyone with information to contact Mark Matheson at 403-945-7200.

If you want to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or www.tipsubmit.com.