Airdrie RCMP need your help as they investigate a road rage incident involving a firearm near Balzac.

It happened on February 4th around 10:00 p.m. on Highway 566.

Police say a family was driving down the highway when a vehicle began taunting them by tailgating, varying speed and flashing the high beam lights.

Eventually both vehicles stopped and a man in the suspect vehicle pointed what appeared to be a firearm at the family.

The family left the scene and called police.

The suspect vehicle is described as a newer model white sedan, possibly a Ford Taurus.

The vehicle was last seen driving at a high rate of speed eastbound on Highway 566.

There were at least two occupants in the suspect vehicle but there is only a description for the male driver.

Darker complexion

In his 40's

Little black moustache

Indented cheeks

Mole on his left cheek

Wearing black ball cap

RCMP ask anyone with information to contact Mark Matheson at 403-945-7200.

If you want to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or www.tipsubmit.com.