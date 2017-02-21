RCMP investigate road rage incident involving firearm
Composite sketch of suspect in road rage incident (supplied Airdrie RCMP)
Published Tuesday, February 21, 2017 3:05PM MST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 21, 2017 3:06PM MST
Airdrie RCMP need your help as they investigate a road rage incident involving a firearm near Balzac.
It happened on February 4th around 10:00 p.m. on Highway 566.
Police say a family was driving down the highway when a vehicle began taunting them by tailgating, varying speed and flashing the high beam lights.
Eventually both vehicles stopped and a man in the suspect vehicle pointed what appeared to be a firearm at the family.
The family left the scene and called police.
The suspect vehicle is described as a newer model white sedan, possibly a Ford Taurus.
The vehicle was last seen driving at a high rate of speed eastbound on Highway 566.
There were at least two occupants in the suspect vehicle but there is only a description for the male driver.
- Darker complexion
- In his 40's
- Little black moustache
- Indented cheeks
- Mole on his left cheek
- Wearing black ball cap
RCMP ask anyone with information to contact Mark Matheson at 403-945-7200.
If you want to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or www.tipsubmit.com.
MOST WATCHED
More Stories from Calgary
- Police continue to investigate fatal crash involving CTrain
- RCMP investigate road rage incident involving firearm
- No criminal charges expected in drowning death of Airdrie boy
- Red Deer RCMP seek suspects in theft of deceased boy’s belongings
- Former Lethbridge police officer acquitted of weapons trafficking