Families in the southeast Calgary community of Forest Lawn are concerned after a shooting near a recreation centre over the weekend left one dead and two others injured.

Police were called to an outdoor basketball court near the Bob Bahan Aquatic & Fitness Centre, in the 4800 block of 14 Avenue S.E., on Saturday night for reports of a shooting.

Officers found three victims at the scene and EMS took them all to hospital, but one died of their injuries.

The names, ages and genders have not been released.

Investigators who spoke to witnesses learned that two masked men opened fire on the group in what’s believed to be a targeted attack.

Despite that conclusion, residents in the area are still concerned about security in the area.

“I just don’t think I’ll be normally the parent that lets their kids outside again until something happens at Bob Bahan Pool,” said one woman who did not want to be identified.

Jaime Sawdon, another resident of the area said that policies need to change at the recreation centre.

“Maybe the facility needs to lessen the timeframe they can play, whether they need to set more guidelines and rules for the use of it.”

The identity of the victim is expected to be released after an autopsy later on Monday.

The investigation is ongoing.