A major wildfire that whipped towards a cluster of acreages in Sharp Hill burned one of the homes completely to the ground in the community just south of Airdrie.

Emergency officials put all the residents in the area under an evacuation order after a fire broke out in one of the dry grassy fields on Tuesday afternoon. That fire soon became a huge conflagration thanks to the extremely high winds.

“We had to evacuate that entire neighbourhood in fairly short order, with the winds that were blowing and the dry conditions, the fire moved really fast and we had to evacuate all those individuals,” said RCMP Corporal Curtis Peters.

The flames ended up consuming one home in the Sharp Hill community and encroached on more as fire crews worked to get it under control amid the difficult windy conditions.

Residents say the fire spread very quickly.

“It started to spread; within about two minutes it had spread about 50 feet and, in the meantime, I wasn’t getting any action on 911 so my son Kevin came by and I said, ‘you might want to run into the fire hall in Airdrie and notify them because this fire is going to spread real fast.’ Within about five minutes it had reached the houses in Sharp Hill,” said Jerry Anderson, who lives in the Balzac area.

Ben Turcotte had just gotten home from school when he'd heard there was a fire in a field near his home.

"I come outside and the whole field was on fire. There was a guy out there with a Bobcat trying to put it out. Everybody was trying to help each other out. The fire department showed up from Crossfield and everywhere and they all start evacuating people; coming door to door."

Many of the displaced residents weren’t allowed to return home right away and had to be escorted home to make sure the situation is safe.

The Sharp Hill fire wasn’t the only wildfire burning in Alberta on Tuesday afternoon. Fire crews were called to put out a number of blazes in Willow Creek, Empress, Acadia, Wheatland County, Cypress Hills and the Crowsnest Pass.

The fire in Wheatland County put 8.500 people under a state of emergency.

The Crowsnest Pass fire is the only one still burning out of control at this time.

(With files from Kamil Karamali)