Some of the elderly inhabitants of a seniors’ housing building in Bowness are aware warm weather has returned to Calgary but say an inoperable elevator hinders their ability to enjoy the conditions or go to medical appointments.

The residents of Heritage Terrace, a three storey building in the 7700 block of Bowness Road Northwest, have been without a working elevator since early January. The refurbishments to the lift were scheduled to be completed by the start of February but, as of mid-March, the staircase remains the only passage between floors.

“I really miss the elevator and I hope it won't be long before it's fixed,” said Dorothy Primeau, a 98-year-old who lives on the second floor. “I'm sure we all need it. I'm not the only one.”

Primeau says she has been unable to leave the building in some time as there’s no way she could descend the stairs.

According to Calgary Heritage Housing, the organization that runs the building, the elevator project was slated to last four weeks but work continues following three failed inspections.

Carol Sterling, who cares for Primeau and another woman who lives in a separate suite on the second floor, says her clients are at the mercy of the 10 weeks and counting disruption.

“Without the elevator they can’t get out of this building unless there’s family members that come see them that help them,” said the caregiver. “Some are too proud to ask for help.”

Sterling says the building, which is operated by Calgary Heritage Housing, houses residents with health and mobility issues. The lack of a working elevator complicates the effort to make medical appointments and has proven difficult during emergency responses such as recent call to 911 after Dorothy experienced breathing troubles. During the call, the EMS crew had to transport Dorothy down the stairs in a chair.

“They really don’t care about the seniors,” said Sterling of what she perceives to be Calgary Heritage Housing’s unwillingness to address the elevator issue. Sterling says she has attempted to contact the agency but has not received a reply.

According to Marlys Jordan of Calgary Heritage Housing, the organization is sympathetic to the plight of the residents.“We understand there are a number of frustrated tenants down at the building and we’re very frustrated as well.”

According to Jordan, Calgary Heritage Housing staff help carry groceries to the tenants on three mornings each week and the employees do guide the seniors up and down the stairs when possible.

Primeau says she’ll continue to wait for the elevator’s return. “It's not good for your health when you're tied down like this. I find it very hard,” said the 98-year-old.

Calgary Heritage Housing says the refurbished elevator is scheduled to be inspected on Friday, March 17. Once the lift passes an inspection, the residents will be permitted to use it immediately.

