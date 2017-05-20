The Calgary Police Service is investigating a shooting along Elbow Drive that left one man injured.

According to police, emergency crews responded to the 3200 block of Elbow Drive Southwest shortly before 5:30 a.m. following multiple reports of gunshots. On arrival, officers located a man on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man, age not confirmed, was transported by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre in stable, non-life threatening condition.

Police have not released information regarding a possible suspect or suspects.

Anyone who witnessed the Elbow Drive shooting or has information that could potentially aid the investigation is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service, 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers.