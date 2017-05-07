Members of the Airdrie RCMP detachment are turning to the public for information regarding the whereabouts of a 30-year-old woman last seen on Thursday night.

According to RCMP, Felicity Desjerlais was last seen on the evening of May 4 at her home in Airdrie. She has not been heard from since.

Desjerlais is described as:

175 cm (5’9”) tall

Weighing 75 kg (165 lbs)

Having black, shoulder-length hair

RCMP suspect Desjarlais is driving a Mercedez Benz SUV, silver in colour, with Alberta licence plate BHT 4142.

The missing woman may have made her way to the St. Paul/Frog Lake region of northern Alberta.

Anyone with information regarding Desjarlais’ current location is asked to contact the Airdrie RCMP detachment, 403-945-7267, or Crime Stoppers.