Undated photo of Felicity Desjarlais who was last seen in the evening hours of Thursday May 4 (RCMP)
Published Sunday, May 7, 2017 1:20PM MDT
Members of the Airdrie RCMP detachment are turning to the public for information regarding the whereabouts of a 30-year-old woman last seen on Thursday night.
According to RCMP, Felicity Desjerlais was last seen on the evening of May 4 at her home in Airdrie. She has not been heard from since.
Desjerlais is described as:
- 175 cm (5’9”) tall
- Weighing 75 kg (165 lbs)
- Having black, shoulder-length hair
RCMP suspect Desjarlais is driving a Mercedez Benz SUV, silver in colour, with Alberta licence plate BHT 4142.
The missing woman may have made her way to the St. Paul/Frog Lake region of northern Alberta.
Anyone with information regarding Desjarlais’ current location is asked to contact the Airdrie RCMP detachment, 403-945-7267, or Crime Stoppers.
