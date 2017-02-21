Semi rollover creates traffic headache near Chestermere
RCMP are investigating why a semi rolled over on Highway 1, west of Chestermere Tuesday afternoon
Published Tuesday, February 21, 2017 7:27PM MST
A semi rollover created traffic delays east of Calgary Tuesday afternoon.
The truck spilled gravel and Sulphur on Highway 1 at Paradise Road, just west of Chestermere.
Crews needed to block the eastbound lanes so they could clean up the mess and bring in a crane to help move the semi off the highway.
No one was hurt.
