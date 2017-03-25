Senior with dementia unaccounted for after walking away from southeast home
George Cranston (Calgary Police Service)
Published Saturday, March 25, 2017 6:20PM MDT
The Calgary Police Service is turning to the public for information regarding the current whereabouts of a 71-year-old man who walked away from his home on Saturday afternoon.
According to police, George Cranston, who suffers from dementia, was last seen at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Parkland Place S.E.
Cranston is described as:
- A Caucasian male
- Approximately 180 cm (5’11” tall)
- Weighing 91 kg (200 lbs)
- Having a medium build
- Having grey hair
- Having silver framed eyeglasses
Cranston is wearing a blue striped, long sleeved shirt, grey pants and black loafers.
Anyone who has spotted Cranston is asked to call the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234.
