The Calgary Police Service is turning to the public for information regarding the current whereabouts of a 71-year-old man who walked away from his home on Saturday afternoon.

According to police, George Cranston, who suffers from dementia, was last seen at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Parkland Place S.E.

Cranston is described as:

A Caucasian male

Approximately 180 cm (5’11” tall)

Weighing 91 kg (200 lbs)

Having a medium build

Having grey hair

Having silver framed eyeglasses

Cranston is wearing a blue striped, long sleeved shirt, grey pants and black loafers.

Anyone who has spotted Cranston is asked to call the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234.