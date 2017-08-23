The Calgary Police Service is turning to the public for information regarding the current whereabouts of a 32-year-old man who faces charges in connection with a violent sex assault in a downtown parkade.

According to police, an arrest warrant has been issued for Andy Dick Ntunaguza after the sex assault suspect violated a court-imposed 24-hour house arrest during his release from custody.

Police describe the 32-year-old as:

A black man

170 cm (5’7”) tall

Weighing 61 kg (134 lbs)

Having black hair and brown eyes

The CPS has released a photograph of Ntunaguza.

Ntunaguza was charged with aggravated sexual assault, forcible confinement and overcome resistance by choking following a police investigation into a December 20, 2015 sexual assault in a parkade in the 200 block of 6 Avenue Southwest.

The severely beaten victim, a woman in her 40s, was located in a stairwell by security guards and transported by hospital for treatment of her serious injuries.

Anyone who encounters Ntunaguza or has information regarding his location is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service, 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers.