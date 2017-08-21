Whether it's outside in their yard, at one of the many viewing parties or from the comfort of their own home, residents all across Calgary got a look at the solar eclipse on Monday.

Beginning at approximately 10:20 a.m. Calgarians all over the city were able to see the alignment of the sun, moon and Earth, a phenomenon that darkened the skies for a few hours.

The highest amount of coverage will be at about 11:30 a.m. with the event wrapping up at just before 1:00 p.m.

A thin stretch of the central United States will be experiencing a total solar eclipse, but the coverage in Calgary is expected to only be about 80 percent.

Telus Spark held a solar eclipse viewing party where they will be inviting children to safely watch the event.

“So the eclipse is essentially when the three of these heavenly bodies line up. The moon is 400 times smaller than the sun and the sun is just 400 times further away so it looks like the same size on Earth,” said Melanie Hall with Telus Spark.

A solar eclipse can only be viewed through special protective eyewear, but staff helped supply visitors with materials to build their own viewing tools.

Many parents had tried to get glasses, but learned quickly that they were all sold out in stores, so crafting their own was the best option.

"We just heard on the news that it was impossible, so this was our option to do something like this or come down and watch it on the screen here at the science centre," said Krista Peters.

While solar eclipses in North America are rare, there is a solar eclipse about every 18 months in different parts of the world.

The next solar eclipse will be in South America in 2019 and the next one to occur anywhere close to the Calgary area will be in the Central United States in 2024.