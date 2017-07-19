A second-degree murder charge has been laid against a 21-year-old man after human remains were discovered at a construction site near D’Arcy Ranch on Monday.

Police believe the 53-year-old victim was involved in an altercation with his son at a home in the 200 block of 90 Avenue S.E., which resulted in his death.

The victim was then allegedly transported to the construction site and his body dumped.

Zaineddin Al Aalak, 21, was arrested on Tuesday and is charged with second-degree murder.

Investigators say the victim’s name will be released once he has been identified by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police are working to track the victim’s movements before his death and are asking anyone who may have seen his 2012 white, four-door, Ford Focus with Alberta plate L83 265 between Sunday and Monday to contact them at 403-266-1234.

Al Aalak is expected to appear in Calgary Provincial Court on Thursday, July 20, 2017.

Anyone who may have information on the case is asked to contact the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, the Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877, or Crime Stoppers anonymously using either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org