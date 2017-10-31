A suspicious package investigation shut down the Southland LRT Station on Tuesday afternoon and shuttles were brought in to connect transit riders to their destinations.

Police were called to the station, in the city's southwest, just after 5:00 p.m. for reports of a suspicious package in the vicinity.

Some transit riders were unable to access their vehicles during the invstigation and Calgary Transit parked a bus at Sacramento Drive to give people a place to wait until they could retrive their vehicles.

Transit brought in several shuttle buses to move riders along the Red Line and the station was reopened just after 6:30 p.m.

Police say the incident was safely resolved and riders were able to access the platform and parking lot soon after the incident.