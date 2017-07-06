A heat warning remains in effect for Calgary and parts of southern Alberta and health officials are advising people to take precautions if they are heading down to the grounds for some stampeding.

Sneak-a-Peek kicks off at Stampede Park on Thursday afternoon and temperatures are expected to soar over the next few days.

Environment Canada says the daily temperature will reach 29 degrees and overnight it could drop to 14 degrees.

Heat warnings are issued when high temperatures or humidity is expected to pose an elevated risk of heat stroke or exhaustion.

Paramedics are advising people to stay cool and are handing out heat tips sheets to the public that demonstrate how to recognize heat stroke and how to prevent it.

“Where we tend to see people getting into the most trouble is if they are under the influence of substances, whether it's drugs or alcohol, because they're not paying attention to their bodies, they're not recognizing how hot they’re getting, they're not really realizing that they're not coping well in the heat and sun.” said Stuart Brideaux, EMS Public Education Officer.

“Making sure you're drinking plenty of fluids, and that's non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages. Being in the shade, taking breaks, easing up on your physical activity,” said Dr. Chris Sikora.

Symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion include:

High body temperature

Lack of sweat

Confusion

Fainting

Unconsciousness

Precautions to take to prevent heat-related illness:

Consider rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day

Take frequent breaks from heat, spending time indoors at cooled public buildings

Drink plenty of water and other non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages to stay hydrated

Do not leave any person or pet inside a closed vehicle

Apply a sunscreen of at least (SPF) 30, at least 20 minutes before heading outdoors.

Wear a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses (with a UVA/UVB CSA certified seal)

Wear light-coloured long-sleeved shirts and pants that cover skin

EMS officials say they get a handful of heat-related calls every summer but that number is expected to rise with the temperature over the next week.

For more information on heat warnings and heat-related illness, click HERE.

