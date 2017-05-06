A Saturday morning crash on Highway 2A, north of Okotoks, left one man dead and another injured.

According to EMS Public Education Officer Adam Loria, emergency crews responded to a location on the highway between 332 Avenue and 338 Avenue shortly after 1:00 a.m. following a crash involving an SUV and a sedan.

The driver of the Toyota FJ Cruiser, a man of unconfirmed age, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man in his 40s was transported from the crash scene by ground ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre in stable condition with non-life threatening soft tissue injuries.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

Preliminary reports indicate the Mercedes Benz sedan was travelling southbound on the highway when it struck the Cruiser.

Members of the RCMP continue to investigate the fatal crash. Alcohol and speed are suspected factors in the collision but no charges have been laid at this time.