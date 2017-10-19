Officials have lifted a number of states of emergency in southern Alberta, but one remains in place because of an out of control wildfire near Crowsnest Pass.

The blaze has burned 106 hectares near the community of Coleman, but authorities say it is considered held along Willow Drive in the community and residents are being allowed to return to the area.

People who live in McLaren Ridge, the Carbondale Trailer Court and MacGillivary Flats are being allowed into the area with an escort. Residents will need to pick up permit from the municipal office and then wait for the all clear from authorities before they go in.

The state of emergency in Crowsnest Pass was called on Tuesday afternoon because of a wildfire in between the Sentinel Industrial Park and Coleman.

Affected residents are being encouraged to register at the reception centre at the Vertical Church in Pincher Creek, 1200 Ken Thornton Boulevard. Residents can call to register by phoning 403-904-0021.

Meanwhile, Highway 3 has been reopened but officials advise caution for drivers on this route.

Wildfires in southern Alberta have destroyed 14 homes including:

two in the Hamlet of Stobart

four in the Hamlet of Gleichen

one in Rockyview County

five in Acadia Valley

two in Siksika First Nation

Officials say one barn and a garage were destroyed in Crowsnest Pass.

For full wildfire details, you can check the Alberta Wildfire website. Updates on the state of emergency in Crowsnest Pass can be found on the community's website.