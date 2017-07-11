A massive rainstorm brought the chuckwagon event to a soggy halt on Monday at the Calgary Stampede and sent people all over the grounds running for cover.

The races were called off after the sixth heat because the rain ended up swamping the track. It was the first time in history that the event was cancelled in the middle of racing.

Outside of the Stampede grounds, the rain caused flooding in Ogden where police reported pools of storm water about four feet deep.

A number of drivers got stuck in the water, but there were no reports of injuries in the storm.

After the storm passed, the Grandstand Show went on as passed as well as the fireworks show.

As for the chuckwagon races, officials say the race times from Day 4 won't be included in the aggregate. Instead, each driver's time will now be calculated from seven nights.

A re-draw to determine heat positions for Days 5 through 8 will be based on results from the first three nights.

All of the drivers will be receiving day money for the competition on Monday.