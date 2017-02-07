Strathmore Walmart evacuated after threats received
Published Tuesday, February 7, 2017 1:13PM MST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 7, 2017 2:26PM MST
Police evacuated the local Walmart store in Strathmore on Tuesday afternoon after threats were received.
RCMP say the call came into an employee at the store at 11:43 a.m.
Police say the scene has been secured with help from the fire department.
Officials are asking people to avoid the area until it is safe to return.
Police are investigating.
