Concerning images that were posted to a social media site have resulted in charges against an 18-year-old man under the School Act.

Lethbridge police launched an investigation after they were notified about two images that were posted to Snap Chat on Monday evening.

The posts showed a firearm on top of a pack of cigarettes and a pencil case full of bullets. Both images had the words “Chinook High School” scrolled across them.

On Tuesday morning, police attended the school to ensure staff and students were safe.

An 18-year-old man was taken into custody in connection to the incident and has now been charged with disturbing a proceeding under the School Act.

Investigators say there was no intent to cause harm and that the student has apologized for his actions.