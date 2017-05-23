Suspect arrested after ditching stolen car in Mission
A suspect was arrested on Monday after he led police on a wild chase after he allegedly stole a car.
Calgary police say they have arrested a man in connection with a stolen vehicle investigation on Monday.
HAWCS first spotted the suspect and followed him for about an hour as he ran red lights and drove dangerously through the city.
Eventually, the suspect stopped in Mission and abandoned his car, jumping into the river to try and evade police.
The suspect was found hiding underneath the 25 Avenue Bridge and was arrested.
Police also arrested a number of other suspects at the scene.
There is no word on charges at this time.
