A 13-year-old girl suffered potentially serious injuries to her head after being struck by a vehicle early Friday evening in the town of Langdon.

According to EMS Public Education Officer Stuart Brideaux, emergency crews responded to the intersection of Henderson Road and 4 Street Northeast shortly before 6:00 p.m. following reports of a crash.

Responding paramedics located an injured teen suffering from head injuries and a STARS Air Ambulance crew was dispatched to the scene. The 13-year-old girl was airlifted to the Alberta Children’s Hospital in serious but stable condition.

The driver of the offending vehicle failed to remain at the scene of the crash.

RCMP members have launched an investigaton into the incident. A description of the vehicle has not been confirmed.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information related to the hit-and-run is asked to contact the Strathmore RCMP detachment, 403-934-3968, or Crime Stoppers.