Authorities have arrested three people, seized two handguns and a sawed-off shotgun following an operation that targeted a number of Calgary homes.

On April 12, Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams executed search warrants on a home in Harvest Hills and one in Lynwood.

The following items were seized during the operation:

Roughly $20,000 worth of drugs

Two handguns with ammunition

One sawed-off, double-barrel shotgun

131 grams of cocaine

34 grams of crack cocaine

$5,725 cash proceeds of crime

Police say the seizure of the weapons is a considerable step towards public safety and showed how dangerous the suspects were.

Police arrested Hieu Nguyen; 33, Danny Chui; 36, and Samoun Svay; 35.

All three suspects have been charged with drugs and firearm-related offences.

Anyone with information about drug or gang activity in their community can call local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.