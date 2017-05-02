Three Calgarians arrested and three firearms seized in ALERT bust
Members of ALERT Calgary have arrested three suspects and seized three firearms along with a significant amount of drugs during a bust last month. (Supplied)
Published Tuesday, May 2, 2017 10:54AM MDT
Authorities have arrested three people, seized two handguns and a sawed-off shotgun following an operation that targeted a number of Calgary homes.
On April 12, Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams executed search warrants on a home in Harvest Hills and one in Lynwood.
The following items were seized during the operation:
- Roughly $20,000 worth of drugs
- Two handguns with ammunition
- One sawed-off, double-barrel shotgun
- 131 grams of cocaine
- 34 grams of crack cocaine
- $5,725 cash proceeds of crime
Police say the seizure of the weapons is a considerable step towards public safety and showed how dangerous the suspects were.
Police arrested Hieu Nguyen; 33, Danny Chui; 36, and Samoun Svay; 35.
All three suspects have been charged with drugs and firearm-related offences.
