Three EMS members are still recovering from injuries sustained while responding to a possible drug overdose call.

The paramedics went to the house last Thursday and were trying to help a man when he started fighting back, injuring all three paramedics. They fled the home and called police.

Tactical team officers surrounded the house and after a three-hour standoff, stormed the house and took the man into custody.

One of the injured paramedics will have surgery on Monday to repair a significantly injured finger. All three remain off duty while they recuperate.