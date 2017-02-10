A man was taken to hospital in stable condition after he was hit while operating a tow truck on the side of Deerfoot Trail on Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the northbound lanes of Deerfoot Trail, north of Peigan Trail, at about 11:40 a.m. for reports of a crash.

A man in his 50s suffered chest and leg injuries and was taken to Foothills Hospital in serious, but stable condition.

Police are investigating.