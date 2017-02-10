Tow truck driver hit by vehicle on Deerfoot Trail
A man who had been operating a tow truck on the shoulder of Deerfoot Trail was struck by a northbound car on Friday, February 10, 2017.
Published Friday, February 10, 2017 1:42PM MST
A man was taken to hospital in stable condition after he was hit while operating a tow truck on the side of Deerfoot Trail on Friday morning.
Emergency crews were called to the northbound lanes of Deerfoot Trail, north of Peigan Trail, at about 11:40 a.m. for reports of a crash.
A man in his 50s suffered chest and leg injuries and was taken to Foothills Hospital in serious, but stable condition.
Police are investigating.