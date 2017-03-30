Traffic tie-ups expected as crews work to repair water line under Sarcee Trail
Published Thursday, March 30, 2017 11:25AM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, March 30, 2017 12:44PM MDT
Motorists are being diverted around crews who are working to repair a water main under Sarcee Trail in the city’s southwest and drivers can expect delays for a few days.
The southbound lanes of Sarcee Trail, near Glenmore Trail, are closed and the northbound lanes have been reduced to allow for two-way traffic.
Alberta Transportation says contractors clipped the water line with a piece of tunnelling equipment last week when they were relocating utility lines as part of the southwest ring road project.
The city says the work will continue until April 2 and motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.
CLOSURE: Lanes reduced at Glenmore Tr and Sarcee Tr SW near HWY 8 until Apr 2 for watermain repair work. Avoid area if possible. #yyctraffic— YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) March 30, 2017
MOST WATCHED
More Stories from Calgary
- Impaired driver sentenced in crash that killed Calgary child
- Traffic tie-ups expected as crews work to repair water line under Sarcee Trail
- Wall invites Alberta businesses to set up in Saskatchewan
- $7.6M spring cleaning blitz set to hit city streets
- Drone seized from Red Deer resident after flown near STARS flight path