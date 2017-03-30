Motorists are being diverted around crews who are working to repair a water main under Sarcee Trail in the city’s southwest and drivers can expect delays for a few days.

The southbound lanes of Sarcee Trail, near Glenmore Trail, are closed and the northbound lanes have been reduced to allow for two-way traffic.

Alberta Transportation says contractors clipped the water line with a piece of tunnelling equipment last week when they were relocating utility lines as part of the southwest ring road project.

The city says the work will continue until April 2 and motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.