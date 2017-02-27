The Transportation Safety Board will be releasing more details into its investigation of a plane crash that killed two Mount Royal University flight instructors earlier this month.

Jeff Bird and Reyn Johnson were killed on February 13 when their plane crashed into the trees near Highway 40 west of Water Valley.

Both pilots were highly experienced and were on a routine training flight from Springbank Airport when they suddenly went down.

The TSB dispatched a team from Edmonton and spent two days at the crash site that lies in the area normally used by the school for training.

The agency is expected to have more information from Edmonton at 10:00 a.m.

Officials at Mount Royal University are expected to have further details following the TSB announcement.

This is the second fatality in MRU’s history, after Al Milne was killed in crash in 1973.

Instructors and the 66 students enrolled in the program have resumed training flights after being grounded following the incident.