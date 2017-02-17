Two people in hospital after rollover crash in northwest Calgary
Two people have been sent to hospital after a rollover crash on 14 Street N.W.
Published Friday, February 17, 2017 7:53AM MST
Police are investigating after a crash in the northwest sent two people to hospital early Friday morning.
Authorities were called to the scene, in the northbound lanes of 14 Street near Nose Hill Park, at just after midnight.
Two people from the truck were taken to hospital, but there is no word on their condition.
Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash.
