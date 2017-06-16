Passengers, guests and workers at the Calgary International Airport spent minutes in hiding on Friday afternoon following reports of an active shooter in one of the airport's terminal, a claim police have determined to be a hoax.

Shortly after 5:00 p.m., members of the Calgary Police Service responded to the airport to investigate an unconfirmed reported that someone had shot at a store within the terminal. Officers scoured the building before concluding the report was unfounded.

The situation at the #YYC Airport is resolved. The call we received has been determined as unfounded. There are no public safety concerns. — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) June 16, 2017

Officials with the Calgary Airport Authority confirm notifications were sent to staff during the investigation and workers assisted passengers move throughout the building. Contrary to social media accounts of the event, the Calgary Airport Aurhotity says there were no announcements broadcasted through the public address system and the terminals were not evacuated.

Initial reports of an incident at #YYC are incorrect. We followed our safety protocols as a precaution, ops are returning back to normal. — YYC (@FlyYYC) June 16, 2017

Several flights have been delayed as a result of the police investigation,