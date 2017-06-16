Unfounded reports of shooting at Calgary International Airport prompts police presence, flight delays
CPS members walk through the departure level of the Calgary International Airport during Friday afternoon's investigation (photo: Kevin Weiss)
Published Friday, June 16, 2017 6:40PM MDT
Passengers, guests and workers at the Calgary International Airport spent minutes in hiding on Friday afternoon following reports of an active shooter in one of the airport's terminal, a claim police have determined to be a hoax.
Shortly after 5:00 p.m., members of the Calgary Police Service responded to the airport to investigate an unconfirmed reported that someone had shot at a store within the terminal. Officers scoured the building before concluding the report was unfounded.
The situation at the #YYC Airport is resolved. The call we received has been determined as unfounded. There are no public safety concerns.— Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) June 16, 2017
Officials with the Calgary Airport Authority confirm notifications were sent to staff during the investigation and workers assisted passengers move throughout the building. Contrary to social media accounts of the event, the Calgary Airport Aurhotity says there were no announcements broadcasted through the public address system and the terminals were not evacuated.
Initial reports of an incident at #YYC are incorrect. We followed our safety protocols as a precaution, ops are returning back to normal.— YYC (@FlyYYC) June 16, 2017
Several flights have been delayed as a result of the police investigation, For updated information on flight times, visit Calgary International Airport - Traveller Info
MOST WATCHED
More Stories from Calgary
- Jurors in tears while watching reenactment of little girl's death in Saretzky trial
- CFD contains spill in the Bow River, origin of 'oil-like' substance unknown
- Alberta baby names: Reign of Olivia and Liam continues, Righteousness makes debut
- Police continue investigation into ‘Canada Creep’ case
- Police shut down drug house in northwest Calgary