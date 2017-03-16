Vehicle hits bridge on Deerfoot Trail
A large truck, hauling a piece of construction equipment, struck a bridge spanning Deerfoot Trail and broke off a piece of concrete.
A large truck, hauling a backhoe, struck a bridge spanning Calgary’s busiest roadway on Thursday morning, causing a piece of concrete to fall on a pickup following behind.
Emergency crews were called to the southbound lanes of Deerfoot Trail near 32 Street just before 8:00 a.m. for reports of a crash.
Officials say the vehicle hit the bridge as it was passing underneath and dislodged a piece of concrete.
The material fell onto a truck behind it but, luckily, the no one was injured.
One southbound lane of Deerfoot Trail is closed while crews and police conduct their investigation.
