A large truck, hauling a backhoe, struck a bridge spanning Calgary’s busiest roadway on Thursday morning, causing a piece of concrete to fall on a pickup following behind.

Emergency crews were called to the southbound lanes of Deerfoot Trail near 32 Street just before 8:00 a.m. for reports of a crash.

Officials say the vehicle hit the bridge as it was passing underneath and dislodged a piece of concrete.

The material fell onto a truck behind it but, luckily, the no one was injured.

One southbound lane of Deerfoot Trail is closed while crews and police conduct their investigation.