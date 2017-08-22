Officials with Parks Canada are expected to offer an update on the situation on the fight against the Verdant Creek wildfire, still burning near Banff.

The wildfire, sparked by lightning over a month ago, is estimated at just over 14,000 hectares in size.

During the last update, Parks Canada said the fire was continuing to burn on the west side of the continental divide and is not affecting the Bow or Columbia Valleys.

There are, however, a number of areas in Banff and Kootenay National Parks that are closed because of the fire.

A fire ban remains in effect for Banff, Yoho and Kootenay National Park to prevent any human-caused fires.