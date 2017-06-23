The defence has submitted closing arguments in the second-degree murder trial of Hari Pal and now it is up to a Calgary judge to determine a verdict in the case.

Pal is charged with two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Sanjula Devi, his estranged wife, and Fahmida Velji-Visram, her friend.

The court heard during the week-long trial that 36-year-old Devi was returning to her former home in Penbrooke with her daughter and her friend to collect a few of her belongings.

When they arrived, Pal was at the home and, in an agreed statement of facts, Velji-Visram ran out of the home screaming that she’d been stabbed, then collapsed.

She was taken to hospital where she died a short time later.

The couple’s nine-year-old daughter, who can’t be named because of a publication ban, testified earlier this week and said that she and her mother hid in a bedroom to call 911, but Pal broke in.

The girl told the court that her mother was subsequently attacked.

Questions about Pal’s mental well-being have dogged the proceedings ever since he was first charged, but multiple doctors have said that he is fit to stand trial.

His defence lawyers say there are still issues about his cognitive abilities and understanding of the charges against him. They believe those to be mitigating factors in the case.

Pal himself was scheduled to testify during the trial, but told the court after he'd been sworn in that he was being haunted by the sound of his dead wife's voice and could not continue.

The Crown said in its closing statement on Thursday that the viciousness of Pal’s attack on his wife was indicative of his intent to kill her and her friend.

Justice Ged Hawco is expected to deliver his verdict on Friday afternoon.