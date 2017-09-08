The Calgary Police Service has identified the victim of Wednesday morning’s stabbing attack as Valeri Lomakine, a 37-year-old man from Calgary.

At approximately 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, emergency crews responded to the parking lot of an apartment building in the 5700 block of 2 Street Southwest, in the Manchester Industrial area, following reports of an injured man. The stabbing victim succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The CPS homicide unit continues to investigate the fatal stabbing and a suspect has not been apprehended.

An autopsy, conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, confirmed the identity of the deceased.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service, 403-266-1234, or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.