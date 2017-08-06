CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Waterton Lakes National Park reopened to traffic after temporarily exceeding capacity
Published Sunday, August 6, 2017 1:31PM MDT
Last Updated Sunday, August 6, 2017 6:30PM MDT
Parks Canada officials limited vehicle access to Waterton Lakes National Park for several hours on Sunday after an influx of long weekend visitors brought the park to its maximum capacity.
Staff members directed vehicles away from the park’s entrance gate and were not allowing vehicles to form a line along the highways. Visitors with existing reservations were permitted to access the park.
Parks Canada says the traffic control measures were put in place to ensure the safety of visitors, wildlife and staff.