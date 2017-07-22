A wildfire that started near Verdant Creek in Kootenay National Park over a week ago continues to burn but Parks Canada says crews have made progress in their effort to inhibit the fire’s spread to the southeast.

According to Parks Canada, an aerial survey conducted Friday verified the edges of the wildfire, allowing fire management personnel to determine the wildfire covers 4,100 hectares.

As of Saturday, the fire has not advanced further towards Sunshine Village. Parks Canada officials say the wildfire remains two kilometres from the ski resort and 24 kilometres from the Banff townsite.

Backcountry closures remain in place in sections of Kootenay National Park and Banff National Park aad a fire ban is in effect.

