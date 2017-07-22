Wildfire near Sunshine Village covers 4,100 hectares, ski resort out of harm's way
Map of Verdant Creek wildfire and some of the closed areas in the vicinity as of July 22, 2017 (Map courtesy Parks Canada)
Published Saturday, July 22, 2017 4:30PM MDT
A wildfire that started near Verdant Creek in Kootenay National Park over a week ago continues to burn but Parks Canada says crews have made progress in their effort to inhibit the fire’s spread to the southeast.
According to Parks Canada, an aerial survey conducted Friday verified the edges of the wildfire, allowing fire management personnel to determine the wildfire covers 4,100 hectares.
As of Saturday, the fire has not advanced further towards Sunshine Village. Parks Canada officials say the wildfire remains two kilometres from the ski resort and 24 kilometres from the Banff townsite.
Backcountry closures remain in place in sections of Kootenay National Park and Banff National Park aad a fire ban is in effect.
For updated information on the Verdant Creek wildfire, visit Banff Important Bulletins or Kootenay Important Bulletins
