Investigators say that a 14-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a stabbing against a Calgary police service dog that took place early Sunday morning.

The teenager, whose identity is protected under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with maiming a police animal, break and enter and possessing a weapon dangerous to the public.

This is the first time that charges have been laid under Quanto’s Law, legislation brought into effect in 2015 that created a specific punishment for those convicted of intentionally injuring or killing a service animal.

Early Sunday morning, police were called to Grant MacEwan School on Falshire Drive N.E. for reports of a break and enter.

When police arrived, two suspects fled the scene and that’s when CPS deployed Jester, a police service dog.

After a foot chase, the teen produced a knife and stabbed the dog a number of times in the head.

Jester suffered life threatening injuries in the attack and was taken to an emergency vet for treatment.

He has now been upgraded to serious but stable condition and is expected to recover.

Another youth, a 15-year-old male, was arrested and charged with break and enter.