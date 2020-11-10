CALGARY -- One man is dead after his vehicle left the highway and landed in a storm pond in southeast Calgary Tuesday night.

The incident took place around 7:05 p.m. Tuesday on Stoney Trail when a vehicle with a single occupant driving east lost control as they entered a long turn where Stoney Trail turns north.

According to police, the vehicle went down an embankment, and into a storm pond.

The driver, a male in his 40s, was taken out of the vehicle and transported to Foothills hospital by EMS in critical, life-threatening condition, according to EMS.

Calgary police confirmed that the man succumbed to his injuries.

According to @YYCTransport, traffic was cleared after 114 Street, although Stoney Trail remains closed between 52 Street S.E.and 114 Street S.E.

According to police, there were 23 traffic incidents Tuesday where people suffered injuries, and 178 where no one was injured.