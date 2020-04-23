CALGARY -- Authorities are investigating what led up to an explosion that killed one person at a RV storage yard just outside city limits.

Police, along with firefighters, were called to Pine Creek RV Storage in De Winton, Alta. late Thursday afternoon after reports of an explosion and fire.

Attending crews located a body inside one of the RVs stored there.

Firefighters tell CTV News a small fire also broke out, but they quickly extinguished it.

There are no details about the gender of the victim or their identity. No one else was hurt.

The investigation is ongoing, but officials believe it was an accident.