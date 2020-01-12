CALGARY -- One person is dead and another is in custody after a shooting at a Pembrooke Meadows home Sunday afternoon.

Calgary police were called to a home in the 500 block of Penworth Way S.E. at around 12:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

The victim was found in critical, life-threatening condition and was declared dead a short time later, police say.

A man was taken into custody at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Calgary police or Crime Stoppers.