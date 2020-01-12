1 dead in shooting at Penbrooke Meadows home
Published Sunday, January 12, 2020 2:45PM MST Last Updated Sunday, January 12, 2020 3:50PM MST
Calgary police were called to a home in Penbrooke Meadows at around 12:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
CALGARY -- One person is dead and another is in custody after a shooting at a Pembrooke Meadows home Sunday afternoon.
Calgary police were called to a home in the 500 block of Penworth Way S.E. at around 12:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
The victim was found in critical, life-threatening condition and was declared dead a short time later, police say.
A man was taken into custody at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Calgary police or Crime Stoppers.
Correction:
An earlier version of this story stated there was a dispute between a father and son. It is unclear what happened before the shooting.