1 dead in stabbing in northeast Calgary
Published Monday, September 21, 2020 5:23PM MDT Last Updated Monday, September 21, 2020 5:39PM MDT
A man was killed in an apparent stabbing in the northeast community of Greenview.
CALGARY -- The homicide unit is investigating after police were called to the northeast community of Greenview on Monday afternoon for reports of a stabbing.
Few details are available but officers were called to the 4800 block of First Street N.E. around 3:30 p.m. where they found a man.
EMS declared the man deceased at the scene.
The victim's age has not been released and no arrests have been made. Police are currently interviewing witnesses.
This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day
