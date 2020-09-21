CALGARY -- The homicide unit is investigating after police were called to the northeast community of Greenview on Monday afternoon for reports of a stabbing.

Few details are available but officers were called to the 4800 block of First Street N.E. around 3:30 p.m. where they found a man.

EMS declared the man deceased at the scene.

The victim's age has not been released and no arrests have been made. Police are currently interviewing witnesses.

