Water restrictions remain as more wire snaps detected along feeder main

A city official says Calgary will remain under Stage 1 outdoor water restrictions while it investigates potential points of concern along its recently repaired feeder main.

Calgarians have been living with some amount of water restrictions, indoors or out, since the feeder main ruptured in June.

Since then, the city has been inching toward a return to normalcy.

On Friday, during the city's latest update, the director of water services said again, slowly but surely, we're getting there.

However, she also pointed out a need for further investigation for flaws.

"As we shared earlier in the week, we have turned on an additional pump at the Bearspaw water treatment plant in order to increase the flow of water to the feeder main to 75 per cent of its maximum speed," Nancy Mackay said.

"Since then, we've continued to closely monitor the system, including watching for pressure changes (and) signs of stress on the pipe and tracking water demand across the city and region.

"We saw three additional wire snaps in the feeder main (Thursday) afternoon and overnight.

Since the feeder main was brought back into service earlier this month, it has experienced a total of eight of these wire snaps.

"While these are not a sign that a feeder main break is imminent, they happened in a fairly short period of time and we want to do some further investigation before we make any changes to our system or to water restrictions," Mackay said.

Calgarians used 639 million litres of water on Thursday, down significantly from the 683 million litres used on Wednesday.

Mackay said the dip was expected with the breaking of the recent heat wave.

The city will continue to give updates on the status of water restrictions.

Mayor Jyoti Gondek announced the move from Stage 2 to Stage 1 outdoor water restrictions on Tuesday.

"The most significant change is how long you can use sprinklers," she said.

"Now, you can use a sprinkler or a sprinkler system for up to two hours per week.

"Odd-numbered homes have the choice of Thursdays or Sundays and even-numbered homes have the choice between Wednesday and Saturday, and just like in Stage 2, you can use a hose with a trigger nozzle at any time to water your trees, your gardens, your shrubs and any new grass."

Michael Thompson, the city's general manager of infrastructure services, acknowledged it's news Calgarians have been waiting for.

"We know many of you are anxious about your lawns, particularly given the continued heat," he said.

"We ask that you water in the morning or in the evening, avoiding the warmest hours in the afternoon. This will help to avoid evaporation and allow more water to reach the roots of your lawn.

"You may also choose to split your two hours per week between the two days -- the important action is that you do not water your lawn for more than two hours per week."

In a follow-up release to media, the city said the following activities remain prohibited:

Washing driveways and sidewalks;

Washing windows or exterior building surfaces, unless it is done by a business licensed to perform this service;

Filling fountains and decorative water features, except for bird baths, which are allowed; and

Washing your car or other vehicles with water in the driveway or street.

"These restrictions continue to apply to all customers who use city water. This includes all Calgary residences, businesses and city operations," the city said.

For more information about what's allowed under Stage 1 outdoor water restrictions, go here.